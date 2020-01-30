Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 305,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 79,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,646. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

