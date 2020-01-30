Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 349,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Pfizer by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $36.99. 14,677,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,469,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

