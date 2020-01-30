Dearborn Partners LLC Has $30.54 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Home Depot by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.97. 1,622,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,468. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.74. The firm has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

