DecentBet (DBET) Trading Up 1,101.7% Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 189.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $1,325.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 1,101.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.64 or 0.03127079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00194437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

