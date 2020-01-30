Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.68, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.64. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $125.40 and a 12-month high of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.15.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

