Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $392-402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.96 million.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.40-9.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.15.

DECK traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $180.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

