Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $392-402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.96 million.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.40-9.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.15.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $177.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.64. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $125.40 and a 1 year high of $180.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.68. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

