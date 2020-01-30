Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.40-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Bank of America set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.15.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,572. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.65. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $180.76.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

