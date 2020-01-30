DECOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $770,223.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a market cap of $770,223.00 and approximately $4,721.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000506 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,753,523 coins and its circulating supply is 26,100,564 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

