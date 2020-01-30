DEEX Trading Up 20.7% This Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. DEEX has a total market cap of $842,828.00 and $5,666.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, DEEX has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002939 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005825 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

