Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Delta Air Lines worth $35,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.10. 5,969,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,457. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.