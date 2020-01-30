Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DLX opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

