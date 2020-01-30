Denarius (D) Price Hits $0.0838 on Top Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. During the last week, Denarius has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a total market cap of $594,246.00 and approximately $762.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,087,489 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.