Dentacoin (DCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Dentacoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX. Dentacoin has a market capitalization of $15.02 million and approximately $271,429.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dentacoin has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dentacoin

Dentacoin was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,909,657,680,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,623,224,786 tokens. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

Dentacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.