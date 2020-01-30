DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after purchasing an additional 458,934 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 850,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,139,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 253,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,197,000 after purchasing an additional 512,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

