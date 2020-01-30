Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,668.50 ($48.26).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 4,160 ($54.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,722 ($48.96) to GBX 4,277 ($56.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

In other news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total value of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 4,110 ($54.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,200 ($55.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,981.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,479.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.