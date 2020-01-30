Derwent London’s (DLN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) target price (up from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 4,160 ($54.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,650.07 ($48.01).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 4,134 ($54.38) on Thursday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($55.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,981.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,479.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00.

In other Derwent London news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

