Desire Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,630.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Desire has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Desire has a total market capitalization of $13,630.00 and $7,712.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,469.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.01939011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.99 or 0.04105219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00716136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00126855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00778341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009349 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00719060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

