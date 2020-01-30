Desjardins Comments on Metro, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.83 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.86.

Shares of TSE MRU traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 256,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,255. Metro has a 12 month low of C$47.18 and a 12 month high of C$59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.13.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

