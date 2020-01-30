Dether Price Tops $0.0024 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Dether has a market cap of $201,329.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Dether has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.05741511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

About Dether

Dether is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official website is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

