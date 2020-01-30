Deutsche Bank Boosts AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $17.50

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.25 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $18.76.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

