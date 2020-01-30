Deutsche Bank Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $88.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,541. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. Progressive has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2,817.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,897,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,446,000 after buying an additional 34,666,678 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4,886.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,709,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,515,013 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 8,999.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,472,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,597,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 24,360.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,799,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

