Deutsche Bank Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $510.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $455.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.35.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $58.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $639.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,856,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,262,144. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $594.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.94, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $632,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,686,745. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

