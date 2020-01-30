Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DBK. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.41 ($7.46).

DBK opened at €8.13 ($9.46) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.92.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

