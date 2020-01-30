Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective from Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 38.53% from the stock’s current price.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.41 ($7.46).

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €8.13 ($9.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.92. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

