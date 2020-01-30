Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €6.00 ($6.98) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.41 ($7.46).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €8.13 ($9.46) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.29 and a 200 day moving average of €6.92.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

