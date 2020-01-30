Deutsche Bank Increases VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $30.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.81. 126,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,284. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,369,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,813,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 47.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,081,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $185,503,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $220,400,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.