Deutsche Bank Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $124.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $125.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $114.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,532. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $115.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 13.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

