Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Deutsche Bank stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,959,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.57. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,855 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,261,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 682.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

