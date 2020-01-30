Deutsche Bank Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $200.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $175.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Microsoft stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.48. 11,729,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.67. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $168.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Microsoft by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 928,213 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after acquiring an additional 170,810 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 119,328 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

