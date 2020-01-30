Devery Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Devery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. Devery has a total market cap of $108,815.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Devery has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Devery Profile

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,177 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Devery is devery.io.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

