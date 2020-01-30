Diamond Price Tops $0.49 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005101 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $1,330.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002157 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,413,347 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.