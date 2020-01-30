Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 804,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 288.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 162.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Digi International has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.48 million, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.