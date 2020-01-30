Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.14-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.79 million.Digi International also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 320,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. Digi International has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.83 million, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DGII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, First Analysis upped their price target on Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In other news, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

