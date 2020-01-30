Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.29-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $72-78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.81 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. First Analysis lifted their price target on Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti cut Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 320,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,740. The company has a market capitalization of $473.83 million, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. Digi International has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

