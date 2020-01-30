Digi International’s (DGII) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. First Analysis increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of DGII traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 320,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Digi International has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $479.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Digi International by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 43,474 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

