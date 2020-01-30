Digital Gold Price Tops $51.24 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $51.24 or 0.00541772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $181,978.00 and approximately $3.00 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,551 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

