DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 20.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 471,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 80,062 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2,273.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,844. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $106.39 and a twelve month high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

