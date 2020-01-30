DigitalBits Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $97,889.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.01288793 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024553 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000964 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,727,560 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

