Digitex Futures Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.20 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $28.98 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03100887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00194717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00123197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,900,814 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

