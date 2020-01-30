Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Tops $51.43 on Top Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $51.43 or 0.00546388 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $6.12 million and $224,555.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.28 or 0.03058877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00196427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,026 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

