Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 50.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $863.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010462 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002976 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005235 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.