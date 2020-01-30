Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Lowered by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.15. 1,813,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,245. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

