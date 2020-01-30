Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 641 ($8.43) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 579 ($7.62). FinnCap’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 562.67 ($7.40).

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 580.80 ($7.64) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 561 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 484.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Discoverie Group has a one year low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a one year high of GBX 584.40 ($7.69). The company has a market cap of $509.17 million and a PE ratio of 27.40.

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

