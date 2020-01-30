Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DSCV. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 579 ($7.62) price target (up previously from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Discoverie Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discoverie Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 562.67 ($7.40).

Shares of Discoverie Group stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.63) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 561 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 484.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. Discoverie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.40 ($7.69). The firm has a market cap of $509.17 million and a PE ratio of 27.36.

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

