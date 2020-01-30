Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 569.20 ($7.49).

DSCV has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 641 ($8.43) price target (up previously from GBX 579 ($7.62)) on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on the stock.

DSCV opened at GBX 561.19 ($7.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. Discoverie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 584.40 ($7.69). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 561 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 484.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 2.97 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Discoverie Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

