DNB ASA/S (DNHBY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect DNB ASA/S to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. DNB ASA/S has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

DNHBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DNB ASA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB ASA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

