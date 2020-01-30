DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $31,339.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 105.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021292 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00119597 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00037915 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001013 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

