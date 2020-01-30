Dogecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $299.29 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, BTC Trade UA, BiteBTC and Novaexchange. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $299.29 million and $81.65 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00723008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007119 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034861 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,115,845,340 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Bits Blockchain, cfinex, Kraken, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, BX Thailand, Tidex, Koineks, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Indodax, C-CEX, Exmo, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, CoinExchange, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, BitFlip, Bittrex, BCEX, Ovis, Bitbns, Coinbe, Novaexchange, Cryptohub, Bittylicious, C-Patex, Robinhood, Exrates, QBTC, CoinEx, Poloniex, FreiExchange, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, BtcTrade.im, Tripe Dice Exchange, Tux Exchange, Cryptomate, Bleutrade, Mercatox, Graviex, BiteBTC, Coinsquare, Crex24, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

