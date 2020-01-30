Dolby Laboratories, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,353. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $2,969,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586 in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

